Amid melting glaciers, Swiss to vote on new climate law

GENEVA: The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are expected on Sunday to approve a new climate bill aimed at swiftly steering the country towards carbon neutrality.

The referendum, one of several issues in Sunday´s round of votes, is over a proposed law that would commit Switzerland to slashing its dependence on imported oil and gas, and to scaling up the development and use of greener and more home-grown alternatives.

The bill, which would also commit Switzerland to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, enjoys strong public backing, though it has seen support slip in the latest survey by pollsters gfs.bern to 63 percent in favour.

The populist right-wing Swiss People´s Party (SVP) -- Switzerland´s largest party -- has been ramping up its calls for voters to reject the bill, warning it could harm the economy.

Supporters emphasise the need for more energy independence and to address the ravages of climate change, highlighted by the dramatic melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps, which lost a third of their ice volume between 2001 and 2022.

The wealthy Alpine nation imports around three-quarters of its energy, with all the oil and natural gas consumed coming from abroad.

The proposed “Federal Act on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and Strengthening Energy Security” would aim to reduce the dependence on other countries and also cut environmental pollution.

The government proposed the law as an alternative to an effort by climate activists, dubbed the Glacier Initiative, for a popular vote on a total ban on all oil and gas consumption in Switzerland by 2050.

The government balked at the ban idea but drew up a counter-proposal including other elements from the initiative.