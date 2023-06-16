Istanbul’s popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial

ISTANBUL: Istanbul´s popular opposition mayor went on trial on Thursday on fresh corruption charges that could further cloud his hopes of succeeding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ekrem Imamoglu has turned into one of Erdogan´s most outspoken and openly ambitious rivals since beating the president´s ally in Istanbul´s 2019 mayoral race.

The 52-year-old was initially stripped of his narrow victory and forced into a controversial rerun that he won by a massive margin. His success in Erdogan´s native city shattered the powerful president´s aura of invincibility and turned Imamoglu into a hero for the ruling party´s secular and liberal foes.

But his overt political ambitions and strong poll ratings have made him into a hate figure for both Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted AKP.

He was officially barred from politics after being convicted in December of “insulting a public official” and sentenced to nearly three years in jail. But the possibility of a higher court upholding the sentence effectively ruled him out of running against Erdogan in last month´s general election.

Kilicdaroglu failed to capitalise on Turkiye´s worst economic crisis in a generation and lost by four points in a May 28 runoff that extended Erdogan´s two-decade rule until 2028.