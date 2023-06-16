Poland promises referendum on EU migrant deal

WARSAW: Poland will hold a national referendum on the European Union agreement on hosting refugees, the ruling party´s chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Thursday.
According to a preliminary deal reached earlier this month, EU countries that refuse hosting refugees would be required to pay a sum of 20,000 euros ($21,000) per person into a fund managed by Brussels. Poland, along Hungary, voted against the proposal, with the right-wing authorities in Warsaw condemning the relocation scheme.
“We will not agree to it, neither does the Polish nation, and this must be the subject of a referendum... and we will organise such a referendum,” Kaczynski told parliament.
“Polish people must speak out on this matter,” he added during a debate on the EU agreement.
