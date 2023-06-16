World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU

PARIS: Average global temperatures at the start of June were the warmest the European Union´s climate monitoring unit has ever recorded for the period, trouncing previous records by a “substantial margin”, it said on Thursday.
The news comes as the El Nino climate phenomenon has officially arrived, raising fears of extreme weather and more temperature records.
“The world has just experienced its warmest early June on record, following a month of May that was less than 0.1 degrees Celsius cooler than the warmest May on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
“Global-mean surface air temperatures for the first days of June 2023 were the highest in the ERA5 data record for early June by a substantial margin”, said Copernicus. Some of the unit´s data goes back as far as 1950.
Copernicus recently announced that global oceans were warmer last month than in any other May on record. The unit also said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit), which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
WINDHOEK: Namibia said on Thursday it would auction off dozens of crocodiles and deliver more permits to hunt the big...
BRUSSELS: International donors led by the EU on Thursday pledged 5.6 billion euros for Syrian refugees, but Brussels...
QUEBEC CITY: Colette Julien, like thousands of sick Canadian compatriots each year who seek an end to their suffering...
GENEVA: The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, are expected on Sunday to...
WASHINGTON: Overfishing is driving coral reef sharks towards extinction, according to a global study out on Thursday...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea´s military said on Thursday, shortly after...