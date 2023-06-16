Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian fighter in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, as the army said it came under fire during an operation to demolish an apartment.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Khalil Yahya Anis, 20, was “killed by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the head in Nablus”.

An official at Nablus´ Al Najah hospital told AFP that two others were injured in the overnight clashes which erupted when Israeli forces entered the city in the northern West Bank to demolish the home of an alleged attacker.

An AFP journalist saw a group of young men surveying the damage to the apartment after dawn on Thursday. Twisted metal and piles of rubble littered the floor and a gaping hole was left in a wall.