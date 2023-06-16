CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

World Music Day

The Alliance Francaise Karachi is hosting a World Music Day programme featuring Benjamin Piat and Asif Sinan. The event will be held at 8pm today at the AFK. Contact 021-35873402 for more information.

Mimesis

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aimen Kathia, Arsalan Naqvi, Babar Azeemi, Faiz Supro, Hira Noor Baig and Uswah Mughal. Titled ‘Mimesis’, the show will run at the gallery until June 17. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.

Hunar

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a handicrafts exhibition to provide artisans an opportunity to access the market and to support them. Titled ‘Hunar’, the show will run from 5pm on June 17 and June 18 at the Port Grand. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.