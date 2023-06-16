CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
World Music Day
The Alliance Francaise Karachi is hosting a World Music Day programme featuring Benjamin Piat and Asif Sinan. The event will be held at 8pm today at the AFK. Contact 021-35873402 for more information.
Mimesis
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aimen Kathia, Arsalan Naqvi, Babar Azeemi, Faiz Supro, Hira Noor Baig and Uswah Mughal. Titled ‘Mimesis’, the show will run at the gallery until June 17. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Hunar
The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a handicrafts exhibition to provide artisans an opportunity to access the market and to support them. Titled ‘Hunar’, the show will run from 5pm on June 17 and June 18 at the Port Grand. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.
The Sindh High Court on Thursday set aside the life imprisonment sentence of a man in a murder case. Appellant Arshad...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon attended the 174th Recruit Passing Out Parade at Police Training College ,...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that due to the storm, residents of the affected...
Nafisa Shah, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Peoples Party, has expressed her grave concern over...
Two suspected robbers were killed and as many passers-by injured on Thursday during an alleged exchange of fire...
The body of a missing child was recovered from a drain in the old city area on Thursday. Police and a welfare...