SHC overturns man’s conviction in murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday set aside the life imprisonment sentence of a man in a murder case. Appellant Arshad Ali had been sentenced to life in jail by the Additional District & Sessions Court (Malir) for murdering a man in the Malir neighbourhood.

According to the prosecution, the appellant had committed the murder of Asad Ali by causing him blows from a dagger, then he had put the dead body in a gunny sack and dumped it on a street in Malir’s Abdullah Town to save himself from legal consequences.

The appellant’s counsel said that there is no evidence against his client that he committed the offence, so he is entitled to be acquitted of the charge by extending him the benefit of the doubt.

The additional prosecutor general opposed the appeal, saying that the prosecution had proved their case against the appellant who had killed the man in cold blood.

After hearing the counsel’s arguments and perusing the evidence, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Irshad Ali Shah said prosecution witness Mashooq Ali had suspected the appellant to be the murderer because he had suspected him to be in an illicit relationship with his wife.

The court said that a suspicion may be strong or otherwise, yet it is not enough to involve the appellant in the commission of the incident in the absence of direct evidence.

The bench said prosecution witness Riaz Hussain, who had allegedly seen the appellant with a gunny sack containing the body, had been declared hostile on account of his failure to support the prosecution’s case, so his evidence was of no help to the prosecution’s case.

The court said the evidence of prosecution witness Hanif was only to the extent that he had identified the appellant in police custody to be the same person who had dumped the body kept in the gunny sack.

The bench said that the appellant’s identification by him in police custody without the involvement of a magistrate could hardly be relied upon to maintain conviction.

The court said that during his examination under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the appellant had pleaded innocence by saying that the deceased was nominated in a murder case in Swabi, and that he had a strong suspicion that the man had been killed by the complainant party as revenge.

The bench said the prosecution had not been able to prove the involvement of the appellant in the commission of the incident beyond a shadow of a doubt, and to such benefit he was found entitled.

The court set aside the conviction and the sentence awarded to the appellant by way of an impugned judgment, and acquitted him of the offence for which he was charged, tried, convicted and sentenced by the trial court, if not required in other cases.