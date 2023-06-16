Sindh police being modernised, says IGP

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon attended the 174th Recruit Passing Out Parade at Police Training College (PTC), Shahdadpur, District Sanghar, as the chief guest on Thursday.

Officials said Sindh police commander Memon was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the PTC Parade Ground.

Principal PTC Shiraz Nazir Abbasi delivered the welcome speech and expressed his views and thanked IGP Memon and said the Police Training College Shahdadpur was being equipped under the requirements of modern times.

He congratulated the police on their excellent performance against criminal drug peddlers, terrorists and dacoits. He said that by adopting professional methods, they would serve the people selflessly, play a supporting role in the ongoing war against crime prevention and criminal elements, and make the name of uniform and police department bright.

The IGP said the war against drug dealers was being fought as jihad and this war would continue. He added that timely action was being taken against elements disrupting law and order and this process would be intensified in the future.

“The police are being further modernized, according to modern times, and innovation is being brought in the police department. May Allah bless all of us.”

Later, the passing-out parade was inspected and police contingents performed the salute and danced while certificates were issued to the best performing personnel.