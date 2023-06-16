Sharjeel asks people not to visit Karachi’s coast

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that due to the storm, residents of the affected areas have been relocated to relief camps. He advised the people not to approach the Karachi coast and urged them to cooperate with government agencies by following their instructions.

During a press conference at the Sindh Assembly media corner, he mentioned that Rescue 1122 is prepared to handle any emergency situation, and additional drainage machines have been procured. Heavy rainfall is expected on Friday, and emergency contact numbers have been provided.

Memon said that over 78,000 individuals have been evacuated from the coastal regions of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal, and 93 per cent of the population in these areas has been successfully relocated to safe locations. Although water has entered some settlements in the coastal areas, the government’s prompt arrangements have helped minimize significant damage.

The minister said people have been transferred to relief camps in Thatta district. He appealed to the citizens to avoid travelling towards the Karachi coast and to cooperate fully with the government’s directives and efforts.