PN has evacuated 17,000 people from coastal areas

The Pakistan Navy continues wide-scale humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in far-flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

In the recent developments, PN emergency response teams in coordination with the local administration carried out evacuation of personnel and provided edibles to aggrieved populace.

The teams have so far evacuated over 17,000 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City. Additionally, 46 fishing boats of local populace of Ormara city have been provided shelter at the Ormara Naval Harbour.

PN ships and emergency response teams are continuing patrolling at sea and effected areas to efficiently respond to distress calls of sea farers.

The Pakistan Navy’s ongoing relief operation in catastrophe-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan is a practical manifestation of its resolve to provide every possible assistance to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.