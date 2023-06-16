Rangers, police arrest four militants over extortion activities

In a joint operation conducted by the Pakistan Rangers and police, four militants belonging to the banned militant outfit Hizbul Ahrar were apprehended on Thursday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Qari Alamgir, Zahid alias Qari, Kashif alias Kashi, and Yusuf, were allegedly involved in carrying out extortion activities in the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the intelligence-based raid took place in Manghopir. The operation resulted in the recovery of hand grenades and illegal weapons from the possession of the militants. The arrested suspects are believed to be associated with the Mohmand chapter of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the detained militants disclosed crucial information regarding their modus operandi. It was revealed that they would gather details of businessmen operating in different areas of Karachi. They would then capture videos of the targeted individuals’ mobile phones, business establishments, residences, and transportation, subsequently sharing this information with their commander, Shoaib alias Jan Nisar, based in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson further stated that Shoaib alias Jan Nisar had also ordered the burning of vehicles belonging to various transporters during the current month. These actions were allegedly part of the militant outfit’s campaign to instill fear and exert control over the local business community. Following the arrests, the four suspects, along with the seized arms and ammunition, were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.