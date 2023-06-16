Policeman martyred, robber killed in Memon Goth firefight

A policeman embraced martyrdom and a robber was killed during an intense exchange of fire in the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

The encounter occurred in the Memon Goth area, where law enforcement personnel engaged with a group of robbers.

The casualties, including the fallen officer and the deceased suspect, were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for further procedures.

According to the police, the unfortunate incident transpired when five officers from the Memon Goth police station were on patrol, traveling on two motorcycles. During their rounds, they came across the suspects actively involved in looting innocent citizens. Sensing the presence of the police party, the robbers opened fire in an attempt to evade capture. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, a police constable identified as Imran and an innocent passerby sustained injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, the police constable succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The injured passerby was currently receiving medical treatment.

In response to the assailants' aggression, the police retaliated, returning fire with precision. Consequently, one of the suspected robbers was neutralised, losing his life in the firefight. Additionally, two of his companions were apprehended following the intense exchange. The police seized three pistols from the possession of the captured individuals.Police registered cases against the arrested suspects and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.