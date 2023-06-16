Eight detained as PPP, JI supporters clash outside Arts Council

A chaotic situation was witnessed outside the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) during the mayoral election on Thursday afternoon, which prompted the police to detain some political supporters to ensure law and order.

Police said supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) outside the ACP chanted slogans against each other.

The situation exacerbated when some of the charged activists resorted to use abusive language against the other party, which resulted in a scuffle.

During the brawl, some parked vehicles were damaged and some people sustained minor injuries. However, the police and Rangers deployed at the scene took charge of the situation and detained some miscreants, which defused tension.

Police explained that some people who suffered minor injuries during the clash received first aid from a hospital and did not approach any police station for the registration of an FIR.

South Range DIG Irfan Baloch told the media that a vehicle was damaged during the commotion, after which the law enforcers took timely action and detained eight people for rioting.

He added that the police and Rangers jointly brought the situation under control and a strategy was also devised to keep the situation under control when the mayoral election was over.

DIG Baloch expressed the hope that there would be no more ruckus and police would not be compelled to use force. He added that leaders of the PPP and JI had assured the police of maintaining law and order. He said a political party closed the road after the ruckus, but the police opened the road after talks, after which traffic had been running on all the roads around the ACP.

Sharjeel’s accusation

Reacting to the ruckus outside the ACP, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon accused the JI of bringing busload of rogue elements to the ACP to foment trouble on the occasion of the mayoral poll.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly, he said the PPP had always practised peaceful politics without showing bias against anyone.

“The one who is sure about victory never resorts to fighting,” said Memon while talking about the PPP’s activists who were present outside the ACP at the time of the mayoral election. He condemned what he termed violent tactics by the JI’s activists.

Commenting on the mayoral election, he said the absentee memberss of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voted neither for the PPP nor the JI. He added that the JI had been clearly defeated in the mayoral election.

The provincial government could do nothing if the PTI’s City Council members chose not to vote in favour of the JI’s candidate, Memon remarked. The people of Karachi would reject politics based on hatred, he said.

He alleged that the JI was acting on its fascist tendencies as it had in the past given arms to students.

He said that the law would take its own course against whoever used violent means during agitation. He advised the JI leadership to protest like a peaceful party. Nobody could now dare to disturb the peace of Karachi, the information minister said.