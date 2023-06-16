Eight cyclone-hit electricity towers to be restored in 72 hours: Khurram Dastgir

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan, while talking to the media during a visit Jhimpir on Thursday, said the restoration work of the towers affected by the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy is going on rapidly and will be completed in three days.

The federal minister said that 60MW of electricity transmission from the wind power cluster was affected due to the tripping of the transmission line, while 134 MW of electricity supply was continuing and Jhimpir grid station was working as usual.

He said that if no unusual situation occurs, the transmission line will be restored in the next 72 hours. Talking to media in Hyderabad, Dastgir said that due to the cyclone, he had come to monitor the electricity system and so far there had been no major disruption and there had been minor losses due to strong winds.

He said the Chohar Jamali grid station in Sajawal district would be restored by Friday. He said that wherever there is a need, NTDC personnel are being called, and two thousand personnel from Multan and Faisalabad are reaching Hesco, which has prepared a comprehensive plan to deal with the cyclone.

Earlier, the federal minister reviewed the ongoing restoration work on eight collapsed towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company.

The transmission line has been built for the transmission of electricity from Indus, Liberty-1 and Liberty-2 wind power plants in Jhimpir wind cluster near Hyderabad to Jhimpir II grid station and its eight towers fell on June 14 due to a severe storm.

Managing Director NTDC Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan gave a briefing to the federal minister regarding the restoration of the transmission line. The NTDC has started work on an emergency basis to reconnect the three wind power plants to the Jhimpir grid station.

He said that materials were arranged from the warehouse of the NTDC for the rehabilitation works. The NTDC managing director assured the minister of completion of the transmission line’s restoration work as soon as possible.