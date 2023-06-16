Opposition demands swift action against street criminals

Lawmakers on the opposition benches in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Thursday demanded that people involved in street crime incidents in Karachi be swiftly arrested, just like the immediate imprisonment of those involved in the May 9 violence in the city.

Taking part in the ongoing general discussion in the House on the new provincial budget, opposition legislators demanded that the Safe City project be launched in Karachi immediately so that latest technology can be used to safeguard the lives and properties of the residents.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Mangla Sharma said people belonging to religious minorities in the province have been facing injustices constantly. She claimed that girls belonging to the minorities are abducted, and their families later face serious troubles.

She also demanded action against the private schools whose managements have been brazenly fleecing parents by selling stationery items to their children at exorbitant rates.

MQM legislator Sanjay Perwani urged the government to provide sufficient security at the worship places of the minorities in the province. He said the government should instal surveillance cameras for the purpose.

He said the new provincial budget should not have an allocation for building new public schools when it is difficult to manage the existing ones. He also said water, gas and electricity needs of the people of Karachi should be fulfilled by the government.

MQM lawmaker Muhammad Abbas Jafferi said the government should ensure that the employees of private offices also get reasonable salaries to enabled them to cope with the situation of massive hike in the prices of essential products.

He lamented that the new provincial budget does not contain any new mega development project for Karachi. He also lamented that thousands of mobile phones have been snatched from the city’s residents at gunpoint.

He demanded that the government not renew the licence of K-Electric because of the sheer exploitation on their part causing serious trouble to KE consumers. He said the power company should be stopped from excessive billing.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Lal Chand Ukrani said his party has always given importance to religious minorities. He said the PPP has given due representation to the minorities in the assemblies and the cabinet.

He also said that there is ample allocation in the new budget for the welfare and upliftment of the minorities. A comprehensive strategy must be adopted for stopping the alarming trend of Hindu girls’ abductions in Sindh, he added.

Other PPP legislators who spoke on the occasion congratulated their party’s Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad on winning the election for the posts of Karachi mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

On Wednesday, opposition lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly highlighted the woes of the residents of Karachi owing to the troublesome situation of water, electricity and gas supply, and the virtual absence of any effective policing against recurring incidents of street crime.