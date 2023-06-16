OGDCL onlines Wali gas field

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) said on Thursday it had started production at its Wali gas field in the district of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The company said it would initially produce 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 1,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the field.

“The operator of the Wali (Bettani) Exploration License with a 100 percent working interest, is delighted to announce commencement of production from the Wali (Bettani) Oil & Gas Field situated in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the company said in filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

OGDCL said it planned to drill two additional wells at the field, which would increase gas production to 50 mmscfd.

The company said the start of production at the Wali gas field was a major milestone for OGDCL and would help to meet Pakistan's growing energy needs. OGDCL is the largest exploration and production (E&P) company in Pakistan. It has the most extensive exploration acreage in the country, covering over 40% of the total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.