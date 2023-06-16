Gold climbs up by Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,700/tola on Thursday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates reached Rs220,700/tola after the rise.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,458 to stand at Rs189,215. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $19 to close at $1,929/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,550/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,186.21.
Local jewellers claimed that gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
