Cancerous growth

LAHORE: Growth alone should not be the purpose of any enterprise or a nation. Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of cancer cells that speedily spread and destroy the human body.

It is the same in the economy. Planners that opted for consumptive growth in the past have brought our economy to its knees. To foster sustained economic growth, the planners must build a sound operational foundation. Otherwise an economy is bound to suffer badly.

Planners opt for public appeasing development projects that neither create value nor generate enough income to pay back their construction cost. Mega development projects are designed world over to add meaningful value to the economy. There are numerous mega projects that are wasteful.

Cancerous economic growth is a term that is sometimes used metaphorically to describe unsustainable or harmful economic development. It draws an analogy between the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells in the body and the negative consequences of unchecked economic expansion.

The term suggests that economic growth, if pursued without proper consideration for social and environmental factors as has been the practice in Pakistan, can resemble the uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells, which can ultimately harm the overall health and well-being of a society.

Just as cancerous cells can damage healthy tissue, unchecked economic growth can lead to detrimental effects on the environment, natural resources, social equity, and even the long-term stability of an economy.

The concept of cancerous economic growth often highlights the negative externalities associated with certain industries or practices, such as excessive resource extraction, pollution, or unsustainable consumption patterns.

It emphasises the need for a more balanced and sustainable approach to economic development that takes into account social and environmental concerns.

The fact that our two most industrialised cities are among the most polluted places in the world, shows that our growth (if any) is not normal or healthy.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is an example of a flawed growth approach. It is used three to six times a year to organise international cricket matches in Pakistan.

Its maintenance cost is very high. The structure remains idle for most of the year. The motorways on the other hand generate enough revenues and accelerate travelling, distribution of goods to bring efficiencies in the economy.

The revenues thus generated are used for maintenance and further expansion of the motorways network.

Billions of rupees distributed to the national and provincial assembly members to carry out the development work of their liking in their constituencies is total wastage of money as the money is spent on petty work that can be carried out more efficiently by the local governments.

The money disbursed is not enough to build a quality sewerage system or a stable road linkage in the area. The development work lasts a year and needs similar investment year after year.

However, the metaphor of “cancerous economic growth” is not a universally accepted term within the field of economics, and it is more commonly used in discussions that emphasise the drawbacks of unbridled economic expansion.

Still, it serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the broader impacts of economic activities and the need for a more holistic and sustainable approach to development.