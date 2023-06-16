Innovative PPAs, price stability crucial to de-risk renewable projects

KARACHI: Innovating Pakistan’s power purchase agreements (PPA) for renewable projects, and offering price stability to de-risk the market, were crucial for restoring investor confidence, said a report of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Thursday.

The report, authored by Haneea Isaad, an energy finance analyst at IEEFA, analysed the efficacy of incentives available for the country’s solar and wind projects in recent years, and outlined recommendations to address market inefficiencies and project risks before moving onto auctions.

“The debate on the right incentives depends on the local market context,” says Isaad. “The United Kingdom and Vietnam are great examples of countries where a feed-in tariff (FIT) has worked out well for renewable energy to take off.”

On the other hand, countries like South Africa and India have had remarkable success with reverse auctions. “For Pakistan to emulate the success of these countries, risk mitigation will be necessary before any such scheme is introduced.”

In October 2022, the government of Pakistan launched ‘Fast Track Solar PV Initiatives 2022’, a programme designed to replace fossil-fuel based power capacity with approximately 10,000 megawatt (MW) of solar power in a first attempt to introduce reverse auctions to the renewable energy market in the country.

However, under the scheme, no bids have yet been received despite multiple deadline extensions for the flagship 600MW solar power project at Muzaffargarh. This suggests a lack of interest from project developers, due to a high-risk environment and a low benchmark tariff.

“Policy uncertainty, created by an abrupt removal of the upfront tariff scheme and the delay in initiating auctions, has led to a loss of investor confidence in the stability of renewable energy markets in Pakistan,” said Isaad.

“Pakistan’s solar power projects have generally followed the upfront tariff introduced in 2014. The tariff was lowered over the years until discontinuation of the scheme in 2016, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) mandated that renewable energy addition shifts to competitive bidding,” said Isaad.

In parallel, a cost-plus tariff regime has allowed developers to recoup their original project costs, plus a mutually negotiated rate of return between the developer and the off-taker.

“Most of the present wind power capacity in the country has been installed under a cost-plus tariff regime. Since 2016, however, the government has also decided not to extend the cost-plus scheme as it moves towards competition instead,” Isaad said.

The abrupt shift towards auctions left a policy vacuum in renewable energy markets, severely dampening investor confidence and stagnating the development of almost 7 GW of solar and wind energy.

Although the government did categorise these projects as a transitionary mechanism, it happened after a delay of nearly three years (projects at an advanced stage of development could still proceed under a cost-plus tariff). Some of these pending projects recently became operational, others still await their fate through auctions that are expected to be carried out in a couple of months.

“For solar projects, we model various underlying conditions to assess the optimum tariff. Our calculations reveal a benchmark of 4.3-5.8 USc /KWh (US cents per kilowatt-hour). A shorter PPA may also offer developers more attractive prospects, such as a quicker debt repayment period and higher profits in the short-term,” the analyst said.

“From a state-owned off-taker’s point of view, reducing the duration of power purchase agreements by five to ten years may lead to a slightly higher tariff now but would allow the government flexibility to negotiate a lower rate in the future as a new power purchase agreement is signed. In addition, this could also provide mitigation against technological advancements as renewable energy technologies improve in the future, resulting in lower prices,” the energy analyst said.