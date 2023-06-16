Stocks fall on IMF’s budget concerns

Stocks fell on Thursday as a result of investors' deepening worries about the federal budget's failure to please the International Monetary Fund, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 145.28 points or 0.35 percent to 41,369.17 points against 41,514.45 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,639.34 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,269.13 points.

“Stocks fell sharply lower on investor concerns over the outcome of IMF unmet conditions in the federal budget FY24 including dollar amnesty, tax fairness, and broadening the tax base,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He added that Moody’s ratings fears over the risk of default in case of failure to complete the IMF programme ending in June had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 61.57 points or 0.42 percent to 14,591.47 points compared with 14,653.03 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 30 million shares to 149.676 million shares from 179.644 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.606 billion from Rs3.755 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.348 trillion from Rs6.365 trillion. Out of 314 companies active in the session, 77 closed in green, 213 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said another dull session was observed at equities on Thursday. “IMF concerns on the Budget FY24 kept market sentiment in boredom throughout the day,” he said.

The global lender raised its eyebrow at the amnesty scheme and says it runs against the programme’s conditionality, lack of interest to broaden the tax base, and none of the measures announced to address the energy sector’s liquidity in the proposed budget.

FFC, OGDC, PPL, ENGRO and DAWH were major laggards for the day as they lost 104 points, cumulatively. On the other hand, COLG, MTL & MCB remained in the limelight and gained 77 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm XDXB shares, which rose by Rs78.55 to Rs1,125.89 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs49.48 to Rs1,846.48 per share. A significant decline was noted in Allawasaya Tex, which fell by Rs176.96 to Rs2,188 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs71.34 to Rs1010 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was recorded at the PSX. “The lacklustre activity was witnessed all day long, as investors opted to book profits at the end of the day as the index ended in the red shedding net of 145.28 points.”

Investors' participation had remained sideways as the 3rd tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board, it added.

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (-59.0 points), E&P’s (-42.6 points), cement (-31.2 points), inv. banks /inv. cos. /securities cos. (-15.4 points) and power generation and distribution (-9.8 points).

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 21.691 million shares which closed lower by 45 paisas to Rs13.81 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 17.474 million shares, which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Bankislami Pak., Pace (Pak) Ltd., TPLP-JUNB, Hascol Petrol, Dewan Motors, Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd and TRG Pak Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 47.945 million shares from 44.108 million shares.