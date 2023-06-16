SBP forex reserves rise by $107m to $4bn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $107 million to $4.019 billion in the week ending June 9, it said on Thursday.

SBP did not explain why the position of the foreign reserves increased in its weekly announcement. Analysts believe the reserves have largely been stable since April 2023 as a result of reduction in the current account deficit amid lower imports.

The total reserves of the country rose by $43 million to $9.38 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, fell by $63 million to $5.36 billion.

The current account continues to respond to demand-compression measures and regulatory mix, with the deficit during July-April FY2023 shrinking to $3.3 billion, less than one-fourth of the deficit last year. The policy-induced contraction in imports more than offset the drop in exports and remittances.

However, the reserves are likely to fall below $3 billion as Pakistan has paid off a $1 billion Chinese loan in its last effort to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund Programme, according to reports.

Only 15 days remain before the IMF lending programme expires, but Pakistan hasn't been able to persuade the global lender to disburse the final $2.2 billion of the $6.5 billion bailout package before June 30.

Given its extremely low reserves, international rating agencies and analysts have warned that Pakistan could default in the absence of an IMF programme. The country’s repayments on its foreign debt are significant. The SBP's reserves, at $4 billion, are hardly enough to fund a month's worth of imports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated on Saturday that the country was also planning to get external bilateral debt restructuring. SBP governor Jameel Ahmad, meanwhile, later stated on Monday that there were currently no plans for debt restructuring, whether it relates to domestic or foreign debt.

SBP governor said Pakistan has a total external payment obligation of $3.6 billion in the month of June. Out of this amount, around $400 million has already been repaid and $2.3 billion will hopefully be rolled over as there is already concurrence. The remaining balance that needs to be repaid is $900 million. The provisional number of the next fiscal year's debt payment is $23 billion, according to Ahmad.