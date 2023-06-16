Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee edged lower against the dollar on Thursday amid an uptick in dollar demand for imports and other payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 287.37 per dollar, 0.07 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 287.18.

Dealers claimed that the rupee weakened because the market's supply of dollars couldn't keep up with demand.

“The rupee was under pressure as importers and corporations stepped in to buy dollars to suit their needs. However, due to remittance inflows from the Pakistani diaspora ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival due this month, the rupee is anticipated to remain stable in the coming days,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee gave up gains it made in the previous two sessions in the open market trade. The currency lost 1 rupee to close at 295 to the dollar, compared with 294 in the previous session, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported.

After banks provided $5 million to the exchange companies on the instructions of the State Bank, the rupee had increased in value in the open market.