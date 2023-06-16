Pakistan’s dollar bonds fall as IMF stalled bailout programme nears expiry

KARACHI: Pakistan's dollar bonds came under pressure as investors worried that chances of securing a bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before it expires on June 30 are fading, pushing the country closer to a sovereign default.

The nation's $1 billion bond due in April of next year fell to approximately 55 cents on the dollar on Thursday in Asian trading, the lowest level in over two weeks, according to Bloomberg.

“Pakistan Eurobond prices are down 5-10 percent since the announcement of the Budget on June 9,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO at Topline Securities in a Tweet.

“There is no clarity on dollar inflows without IMF. Maybe China or Saudi Arabia can help again. All eyes on the new Caretaker Finance Minister now who will be faced with a challenging task to manage default like situation,” Sohail added.

The IMF slammed Pakistan's budget as being inadequate to satisfy the objectives of completing the last review of a $6.7 billion loan programme before its deadline, which caused dissatisfaction among investors. Investors interpreted the IMF's comments as a warning that the deadline for releasing funds this month will not be met. Even while the government has committed to paying off billions of dollars worth of debt, there are mounting payment concerns, according to a report this week by Moody's Investors Service that Pakistan could default if there isn't an IMF programme.

“Sovereign bonds have been pricing in default for a long time. Foreign investors do not believe that Pakistan would be able to avoid a default, especially as the IMF programme is set to expire,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The budgeted flows from Eurobonds next year are unlikely to materialise, unless Pakistan gets a major bailout from IMF or friendly countries,” it said.

During the post-budget press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reportedly stated that the government is considering rescheduling bilateral debts but does not intend to approach the Paris Club or multilateral partners to do so. Jameel Ahmed, the governor of the central bank, was subsequently quoted as saying, at a briefing following the decision on monetary policy on June 12, 2023, that Pakistan has no plans to engage in any debt restructuring.

Pakistan could default without an IMF programme due to its extremely low reserves, according to international rating agencies and economists.

As Pakistan has reportedly paid off a $1 billion Chinese loan in its final attempt to revive the stalled IMF programme, the reserves are likely to dip below $3 billion. The government reportedly hoped China would refinance the loan within a few days in order to assist Pakistan in maintaining its official foreign exchange reserves at or near $3 billion by June 30.

For the fiscal year that begins in July, the South Asian country will have to make payments on its external debt of around $23 billion.

Pakistan’s government liquidity and external positions remain fragile. The budget projects Rs6.35 trillion ($21 billion) of loans from external sources, including $1.5 billion from Eurobond issuances, $4.6 billion from commercial banks, $2.4 billion from the IMF and another $2.7 billion from other multilateral partners, said Moody’s Investors Service in a report on Thursday.

The government expects most of the remaining sums to come from other bilateral partners, including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” it added.

“Pakistan is unlikely to access market financing at affordable costs, either from Eurobonds or commercial banks, in the foreseeable future. The country's external debt repayment will remain high for the next few years, with about $25 billion of repayments (principal and interest) due in fiscal 2024,” it noted.

The foreign exchange reserves are very low at $4 billion as of June 9. “However, Pakistan's external funding prospects for fiscal 2024 and later are highly uncertain. It is not guaranteed that Pakistan will be able to secure $2.4 billion from the IMF as budgeted,” it said.

“Whether Pakistan will join another IMF programme may only become clear after elections, which are due by October 2023,” it said and added negotiations for any future IMF programme would also take some time, even if they succeed. Until a new programme is agreed, Pakistan's ability to secure loans from other bilateral and multilateral partners will be severely constrained.