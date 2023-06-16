Pakistan’s access to loans will be limited without new IMF deal

KARACHI: Pakistan's ability to secure loans from bilateral and multilateral partners will be severely constrained until a new program is agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

"Whether Pakistan will join another IMF program may only become clear after elections, which are due by October 2023," Moody's said in an issuer comment. "Negotiations for any future IMF program would also take some time, even if they succeed."

The rating agency said Pakistan is unlikely to access market financing at affordable costs, either from eurobonds or commercial banks, in the foreseeable future. In fiscal 2023, the government issued no eurobonds and raised only 521 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) from commercial banks, far short of the 1.4 trillion rupee target set in the fiscal 2023 budget.

The country's external debt repayment will remain high for the next few years, with about $25 billion of repayments (principal and interest) due in fiscal 2024, while foreign exchange reserves are very low at $3.9 billion as of June 2.

"Pakistan's external funding prospects for fiscal 2024 and later are highly uncertain," Moody's said. "It is not guaranteed that Pakistan will be able to secure $2.4 billion from the IMF as budgeted."

The IMF has been in talks with Pakistan on the ninth tranche of a $6.7 billion bailout package since last year. The program will expire in end June.

Moody's said the government is considering rescheduling bilateral debts, but it does not plan to approach the Paris Club or multilateral partners to reschedule their debt.

"Under our definition, a suspension of debt service obligations only to official creditors is unlikely to have direct rating implications," the rating agency said. "Indeed, such relief would increase the government's available fiscal resources for essential health, social and infrastructure spending."

Moody's said Pakistan's newly announced budget for fiscal year 2024 lacks major revenue-raising or spending-containment measures to alleviate intense government liquidity pressures.

The rating agency said it considers the deficit estimates and growth projections to be optimistic, given the stresses the economy is facing, in particular government liquidity and external vulnerability pressures, exacerbated by the severe floods of August 2022 that will continue to weigh on economic activity over fiscal 2024. "At the same time, the budget does not contain significant revenue-raising or spending-containment measures," Moody's said.

"The budget provides a wide range of relief measures forhouseholds and businesses, including a reduction in fuel and electricity prices, an increase in the minimum wage, and a one-time cash transfer to low-income households."

A large share of the increase in expenditure goes towards salaries and pensions for government employees. Total employee-related expenses are budgeted at 1.2 trillion rupees, compared with the estimated spending of 960 billion rupees in fiscal 2023.

In addition, the government earmarked 2.8 trillion rupees for grants and subsidies in fiscal 2024, compared with an estimated 2.0 trillion rupees in fiscal 2023.

However, Pakistan's low revenue/GDP ratio is a major constraint on the government's debt affordability and debt burden.

The budget targets fiscal 2024 tax revenue at 9.2 trillion rupees, up 28 percent from an estimated 7.2 trillion rupees in fiscal 2023.

“Given a lack of new significant revenue-raising measures, the government's revenue projections rely mainly on the assumption that nominal GDP growth will be high and support an increase in revenue. In the current context, we see significant downside risks to that assumption.”