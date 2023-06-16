 
close
Friday June 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Short on good leaders

June 16, 2023

The issue of rising prices for necessities has been plaguing us for the past year and the pleas of the public for relief are being ignored. And it is only getting worse, with prices expected to rise even further.

We need honest and dedicated leadership to guide us through these times. Sadly, these qualities are lacking in our government.

Uzma Azeem

Islamabad