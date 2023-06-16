Short on good leaders

The issue of rising prices for necessities has been plaguing us for the past year and the pleas of the public for relief are being ignored. And it is only getting worse, with prices expected to rise even further.
We need honest and dedicated leadership to guide us through these times. Sadly, these qualities are lacking in our government.
Uzma Azeem
Islamabad
The initial step of revamping the transport system of Karachi has been taken. After the initiation of the People’s...
Education, a fundamental right and an essential catalyst for national growth and development, is facing significant...
The incumbent government, in my opinion, has presented a positive, balanced and people-friendly budget. The allocation...
Pakistan is a country where one can work hard their whole life in the private sector and still find themselves left...
Mardan Medical Complex hospital, once designed and equipped with state of the art equipment to cater to the need of...
The recent road reconstruction project in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi has resulted in significant reduction in water...