The initial step of revamping the transport system of Karachi has been taken. After the initiation of the People’s Bus Service, along with other similar services, the Sindh government has now succeeded in introducing an affordable and comfortable transport service, albeit on a limited scale.
Considering the high price of fuel and vehicles, this service will go a long way in providing relief to the people of Karachi, who have had no other option in the past but to travel in ramshackle buses. The Pink Bus is particularly important, as it provides the women of the business capital with an opportunity to travel to work or school in a safe and affordable environment, something denied to them previously.
Urooj Alam
Karachi
The issue of rising prices for necessities has been plaguing us for the past year and the pleas of the public for...
Education, a fundamental right and an essential catalyst for national growth and development, is facing significant...
The incumbent government, in my opinion, has presented a positive, balanced and people-friendly budget. The allocation...
Pakistan is a country where one can work hard their whole life in the private sector and still find themselves left...
Mardan Medical Complex hospital, once designed and equipped with state of the art equipment to cater to the need of...
The recent road reconstruction project in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi has resulted in significant reduction in water...