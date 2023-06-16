The initial step of revamping the transport system of Karachi has been taken. After the initiation of the People’s Bus Service, along with other similar services, the Sindh government has now succeeded in introducing an affordable and comfortable transport service, albeit on a limited scale.

Considering the high price of fuel and vehicles, this service will go a long way in providing relief to the people of Karachi, who have had no other option in the past but to travel in ramshackle buses. The Pink Bus is particularly important, as it provides the women of the business capital with an opportunity to travel to work or school in a safe and affordable environment, something denied to them previously.

Urooj Alam

Karachi