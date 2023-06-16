More funds

Education, a fundamental right and an essential catalyst for national growth and development, is facing significant challenges in Pakistan. Millions of children are denied access to education, while the quality of education provided to those who do attend is far below the required standard. Pakistan's meagre spending on education falls drastically short of other countries in the region.
The lack of investment has resulted in a shortage of schools, teachers and resources, particularly in rural areas. Increasing funding for schools and teachers is paramount to ensuring quality education for all. Pakistan must prioritize education by allocating a higher proportion of its GDP to this critical sector.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
