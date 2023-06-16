Balanced budget

The incumbent government, in my opinion, has presented a positive, balanced and people-friendly budget. The allocation of Rs950 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme and Rs450 billion for the Benazir Income Support Programme will help accelerate pace of development and reduce poverty in the country. The increase in salaries of the government employees by 30 to 35 per cent may help them cope with rising inflation caused by the devaluation of the country’s currency against the US dollar. Furthermore, the government has abolished the custom duty on solar panels in order to encourage the use of solar energy and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Additionally, the 17.5 per cent increase in government pensions and the targeted subsidies for wheat, flour and ghee through utility stores are encouraging steps in light of the ongoing economic crisis.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob