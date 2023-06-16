Justice for retirees

Pakistan is a country where one can work hard their whole life in the private sector and still find themselves left with nothing upon retirement. Employees of private companies see little reward for decades’ worth of taxes once they are retired.
The incumbent government needs to pay attention to this injustice and legislation should be passed that ensures that all are able to retire with dignity.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
