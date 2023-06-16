The recent road reconstruction project in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi has resulted in significant reduction in water supply to the area. This situation not only disrupts the daily lives of residents but also poses serious health and sanitation concerns. Gulistan-e-Jauhar is a densely populated residential area with a large population dependent on constant and adequate water supply for their basic needs.

I therefore request the municipal authorities to contact the affected residents and provide them accurate and timely information about the duration and extent of the water shortage. I also encourage community leaders, civil society organizations and residents to come together and actively engage with the authorities to find practical solutions.

Waseem Abbas

Karachi