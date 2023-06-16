Silver screen bigotry

Since the rise to power of the BJP, the Indian film industry, mainly Bollywood, has been churning out Islamophobic movies that are inciting anti-Muslims sentiment. These movies often claim to be based on ‘real events’ but actually perpetuate false narratives that paint Muslims as villains and terrorists.

These films inflame communal tensions and create a hateful atmosphere, with many innocent Muslims having become targets of violence due to the propaganda spread by these films. The fingerprints of the BJP and the Modi regime are all over this project and it exposes their anti-Muslim prejudice.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur