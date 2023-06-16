Donald Trump’s arrest kept me and many others glued to our TV and phone screens all night. It seems we were all waiting for an ‘Amreeki Azadi March’ where Donald Trump’s supporters would march on the Pentagon or Capitol Hill to oust the ‘imported regime’. But, to my great disappointment, the whole drama fizzled out in about 45 minutes and Trump was set free, for now, and nor does he have to worry about someone on the Supreme Court taking suo-motu notice of his case. The whole episode has belittled the image of America and its people in my eyes and strengthened my belief that they have a long way to go before they can match us Pakistanis in the art of democracy.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi