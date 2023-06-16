Humanize migrants

From Donald Trump’s open vitriol against migrants crossing the US border from Mexico to the current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s gleeful messages regarding the actions taken by the UK government to deport illegal migrants and Bangladesh and India’s apathy towards Rohingya refugees, all countries have shown over the years that there is no safe space for migrants. It is then rather heartening to note that Amy Pope – the first woman head of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), who will be taking over the organization in October this year – has called for showing empathy towards migrants and give them the rights and care they deserve instead of turning them into political pawns. Countries across Europe have been long criticized for their treatment towards migrant populations. Besides political leaders, people also rarely show any kindness towards migrants and see them as a threat – as groups of people who are after their jobs. This narrative has fuelled hatred among nations, leading migrants to face humiliation and abuse. Given the dangerous journey some migrants make to reach safe places, it is quite apparent that all these people need is a shelter where they do not have to worry about gunshots or raids.

Countries that have some sort of plans for such migrants only include offering them a place to stay at makeshift tents without adequate facilities. Most migrants take informal jobs where they cannot negotiate their salaries. In Pakistan, after the Taliban takeover in 2021, there was an influx of Afghan refugees. Months later, human rights activists and lawyers raised concern about their treatment. All migrants deserve an acknowledgment of their plight. It isn’t that difficult. Showing love and kindness towards immigrants is an important issue in a world increasingly torn apart by conflict. It is essential to remember that all migrants who leave their homeland are vulnerable people – and need help instead of being used by political governments to show how ‘tough’ they are. While there have been some problems involving migrants in some countries, migrants mostly make an important part of the specialized labour force in countries across the world. And their rights should be respected. We hope Amy Pope will succeed in what she is trying to do.