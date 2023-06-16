29 Sindh jailers not reverted to original slots despite orders by SHC, SC, govt

KARACHI: The Sindh Prisons Department is not complying with the orders of the Sindh High Court, the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as the directions issued by the Sindh home department to revert 29 influential officers of the department to their original positions.

According to the official documentary evidence available with ‘The News’, following the orders of the Sindh High Court on May 10, 2022, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 8, 2022, the Sindh home department, the supervisory department of the Sindh Prisons Department, directed the department’s inspector general (IG) on June 1, 2023 to implement the orders of the superior courts. The prisons department has not complied with the orders so far.

The documentary evidence suggested that the said officers, who are running all the affairs of the Sindh Prisons Department and holding all higher positions of grades 16, 17, and 18 in the department, were illegally recruited in 2010, without any test, interview, and mandatory competitive examination of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) for the post of assistant jail superintendents (AJSs) in grade 14. In addition, these assistant jail superintendents (AJSs) were illegally upgraded in grade 16 despite the twice disapproval by the then chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

Additional Secretary of the Sindh home department (Jails), Tariq Qureshi, also confirmed to ‘The News’ about the department’s letter to the Prisons IG, asking for the implementation of court orders.

In 2022, the cases of the said officers were sent to the departmental promotion committee (DPC) for their promotions in grade 17, but some of the officers, who were appointed by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), challenged their initial appointments, promotions, and probable promotions in grade 17 and the Sindh High Court, after examining all the records in detail, declared their initial appointments and promotions as ‘illegal’ and against the rules.

Subsequently, the said officers challenged the decision of the SHC in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the court, without touching the issue of their initial appointments, maintained the decision of the Sindh High Court.

It is pertinent to note that some of these assistant jail superintendents of grade 14 were getting the salaries and perks of grade 17 and 18 in clear violation of the service rules and the orders of the Sindh High Court, and the Supreme Court.

According to the official seniority list of the assistant jail superintendents of grade 16 of the Sindh Prisons Department, some of the blue-eyed officers despite possessing lower positions on the seniority list were holding lucrative positions of grade 18.

The correspondent tried to contact acting Prisons IG Anwar Mustafa and IG Qazi Nazeer Ahmed for their version on the issue by calling on their mobile numbers and sending text messages but received no response.