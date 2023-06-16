Renowned Qawwal to perform in UK

Islamabad: Qawwal Imran Aziz Mian, son of renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian, left for London on a two-month visit, says a press release.
During his visit he will perform in different major cities of Great Britain including Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford, East London, West London, Luton, Sheffield, Glasgow during his tour. The tour of Imran Aziz Mian under XCM production will continue till July 27.
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police Thursday registered a first information report against TV channel chairman...
KARACHI: The Sindh Prisons Department is not complying with the orders of the Sindh High Court, the Supreme Court of...
Islamabad: UNICEF in collaboration with Santex Products, the manufacturers of sanitary napkin, recently organized the...
Rawalpindi: The tall claims of the Water and Sanitation Agency proved nothing but farce because locals of different...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Jamaat-e-Islami nine questions including how and under what...
LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s wife said on Thursday her husband was being denied...