Renowned Qawwal to perform in UK

Islamabad: Qawwal Imran Aziz Mian, son of renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian, left for London on a two-month visit, says a press release.

During his visit he will perform in different major cities of Great Britain including Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford, East London, West London, Luton, Sheffield, Glasgow during his tour. The tour of Imran Aziz Mian under XCM production will continue till July 27.