AJK president stresses need for strong, stable local bodies system

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said a strong and stable local bodies system was imperative for the devolution of power to the grassroots level.

Talking to a delegation of newly elected chairmen of ten district councils who called on him here Thursday, the president said that after the successful conduct of the LG polls, it was his earnest desire to see that the transfer of powers to the local level was carried out in the true sense and problems faced by the people were resolved at their doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, “Holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir after 31 years is a big milestone. I felt relieved after seeing that the promise he made to people had been materialised. I also praise the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Election Commissioner for their unprecedented role in holding local body elections in

Azad Kashmir.”

He said that the establishment of local bodies would help solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and improve the quality of life of the people. He further said that after the establishment of local bodies, the process of transfer of powers to the lower level started in Azad Kashmir.

He assured the visiting delegates that the government would provide funds to the local bodies so that elected representatives could play their due role in the development of their respective constituencies. He advised the newly elected representatives to gear up and play their due role in making Azad Kashmir a model state.

On this occasion, Chairman District Council Mirpur Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Chairman District Council Muzaffarabad Sardar Imtiaz Ahmad Abbasi, Chairman District Council Kotli Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Javed, Chairman District Council Poonch Sardar Javed Sharif, Chairman District Council Siddhunati Sardar Amjad Javed, Chairman District Council Bhimbar Dr Yusuf Chaudhry, Chairman District Council Bagh Sardar Asif, Chairman District Council Haveli Javed Iqbal Dar, Chairman District Council Jhelum Valley Tayyab Manzoor Kayani, Chairman District Council Neelam Ghulam Mujtaba Mughal were also present.