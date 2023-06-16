PAC asks NAB, FIA to probe financial record of NTL

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect and probe billions of rupees financial records of the Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) and submit a report by Tuesday.

The PAC also recommended the federal government that the members of the NTL Board should be suspended until the investigation into smart card and educational qualification of board members is completed.

The committee also asked the salaries, benefits, honorarium and travel details should also be taken into consideration. PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that the things revealed in the investigation report regarding the NTL should be further investigated. The PAC in its meeting took up the audit paras of Ministry of Interior related to Nadra, NTL and CDA for the financial year 2019-20 and also got a briefing.

The interior secretary told the committee that Nadra and NTL did not listen to the Interior Ministry.

The PAC chairman inquired whether the audit of the NTL started.

The secretary admitted that the NTL did not share the information with the Interior Ministry and the case of Nadra was also not different from the NTL. “We received some of the information from the NTL after three months effort,” he said.

The secretary said Nadra is bound to give and show the surplus budget to the ministry but it did not do that. The FIA officials told the committee that the inquiry against the Nadra was going on.

At the outset of the meeting, the PAC chairman said that he was not against anyone but the things revealed in the investigation report regarding the NTL should be further investigated.

The Nadra CFO said that the NTL directors are registered with the SECP.

The NTL secretary told the committee that the board of this company is headed by the Nadra chairman and apart from directors there are six technical members on the board. Noor Alam asked the FIA to investigate TA/DA and travel details of NTL board members.

He asked the interior secretary that the members of the NTL Board should be suspended until the investigation is completed. The interior secretary responded that they cannot do this as the permission of federal government is required. The PAC chairman directed the secretary to write the federal government for suspension of officers till the inquiry report.

The audit officials told the committee that the NTL was not providing the record to the committee for the audit and only limited audit of the NTL was conducted till 2019.

The audit official told the committee that the NTL officers were getting lakhs of rupees as monthly salaries.

The PAC chairman said one officer of the NTL was getting Rs1.3 million salary and got Rs20 million honorarium. The chairman asked the interior secretary that this is a sensitive matter and he should write to the prime minister to inquire and suspend these officers and they would also write to the Ministry of Defence on this issue. “Don’t be afraid to take action against them,” he said.

The interior secretary said these departments are completely violating the law and there is a lot of material against them. “We have written several times against him…You have seen that the resignation came before the action,” he remarked referring to the Nadra chairman.

He said they had called the Nadra chairman several times and asked him to implement the law but he did not listen to them, now he has resigned after the inquiry started.

Meanwhile, taking up the issue of housing societies, the PAC chairman PAC said the housing societies were blackmailing the people and getting the additional charges from the allotees.

The CDA chairman told the committee that the notices have been served to 18 private housing societies and that the societies are registered in the name of different ministries but private people are running the show and involved in fraud.

Noor Alam said that the housing societies are also formed in the name of Cabinet Division and Senate.

The committee directed that the societies to be restrained from levying additional charges.