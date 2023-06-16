Blood bank operation suspended for supplying unsafe blood to patients

ISLAMABAD: The health authorities in Islamabad suspended the operation of the blood bank at Federal Government Hospital (FGH), Chak Shahzad, on Thursday for functioning in extremely unhygienic conditions in the absence of a qualified haematologist and providing ‘poorly screened blood’ to patients.

“Today, we have suspended the services of the blood bank at Federal Government Hospital (FGH) after being found guilty of 46 malpractices that were endangering the lives of patients. Malpractices found by our team included extremely unhygienic conditions, the absence of a haematologist, and the use of rapid kits for testing, which are not permissible,” Dr. Quaid Saeed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), told The News. The Federal Government Hospital was visited by the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Health on Wednesday and found that the hospital was functioning only at 60 percent strength as it lacks medical specialists, trained human resources, medical equipment, and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Neonatal ICU.

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) said the condition of most of the blood banks at the public hospitals, including the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic, and CDA Hospital, was not satisfactory, and they had all been issued warnings to improve their conditions or their services would be suspended.

“Earlier, we had suspended the services of the CDA Hospital, but after they made some improvements, we allowed them to work. They are still on warning as well as PIMS and Polyclinic,” Dr. Quaid Saeed said, but claimed that the conditions of blood banks in private health facilities were quite better as compared to public sector blood banks.

According to him, the IHRA team that visited the FGH blood bank found that privacy (audio/visual) for donor interviews was unsatisfactory, the donor area was poorly lit and very stuffy, the blood bag shaker was out of order, and the quality control of blood bag shakers was not being done at the blood bank.

“Similarly, empty blood bag records were not available for the last three years while the entrance of the blood bank was adjacent to the TB referral laboratory, which is against the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines. He said donor consent is not performed at the FGH blood bank, no post-donation refreshments are available, and poor hygienic conditions are evident as blood stains were found on the equipment. He said that blood bag tube sealers are not present; hence, the tubing is opened and knotted, promoting bacterial growth.

“The blood bank was found using a triple bag; the plasma is separated by gravity and discarded in the most unsafe way. The third bag is also discarded. This is a waste of precious resources, both the blood bag and the plasma and platelets. Hence, only red cells are available for transfusion and no FFP or platelets,” he informed

He said the team found no temperature record for the storage equipment, while FFPs from outside are received and present in stock; however, they are not entered in inventory. Refrigerators, freezers, and all other equipment were not calibrated or maintained (troubleshooting).

“The display panel and alarm system seem out of order,” he informed, adding that due to several other lacunae and malpractices, the IHRA decided to suspend the services of the blood bank.

“In view of the observations, the blood bank staff have been directed to take corrective action against each observation; until then, operations of the blood bank have been closed down under Section (6) of the Islamabad Safe Blood Ordinance No. LXXIII, 2002,” the IHRA chief said, adding that they have been directed to comply with the blood bank inspection list already shared with them and submit the blood bank registration form to the IHRA with all required documents within 10 working days for renewal of registration.