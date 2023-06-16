8pc of Pakistanis equally support men and women for jobs: survey

ISLAMABAD: Efforts to provide equal job opportunities for women in the private and public sectors in Pakistan are showing an impact, and almost half of Pakistanis say they prefer both men and women for their office jobs.

This was found out from a Gallup Pakistan survey, in which more than 1500 people participated. The survey was conducted between March 29 and April 7, 2023.

In the survey, 48 percent of Pakistanis opined that if there were men and women of the same qualifications in front of them, they would prefer both for office jobs. However, 26 percent said that only men and 22 percent preferred women in jobs, while 4% did not give any answer to this question.