Ombudsman’s team inspects arrangements at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Following numerous complaints from domestic and international passengers regarding Islamabad International Airport, a federal ombudsman inspection team visited the airport on Wednesday to evaluate the performance of airport personnel and address procedural issues, particularly the functioning of the joint search counters.

The ombudsman formed an inspection team in response to the complaints received from passengers at Islamabad International Airport.

The team conducted the visit to assess the effectiveness of the airport personnel and investigate procedural matters, with a specific focus on the joint search counters.

Consultations were held with representatives from the Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and Customs.

The inspection team also visited the national and international lounges, the CIP (commercially important person) lounges, the baggage claim area, immigration counters, health services, the airport security office, and other relevant agency counters.

The team directed the installation of CCTV cameras at the joint search desks of the FIA, ANF, ASF, and Customs.. The federal ombudsman had received complaints of unlawful solicitation of money from passengers. The inspection team directed the airport management to conduct an inquiry into these activities and submit a report accordingly.

The team also noticed the absence of a representative from the ministry of religious affairs and directed the ministry concerned to ensure the presence of their representative at the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) during Hajj flights.

It was also brought to the team’s attention that the check-in staff was requesting passengers to provide a printed copy of their e-reservations. To address this issue, it was decided that the airport management would install a printer at the counter to facilitate passengers. Additionally, the team recommended the inclusion of a pamphlet, displaying a list of prohibited items, to be attached to tickets and displayed on screens throughout the airport for passenger convenience.

The team also acknowledged the unavailability of the “Visa Protection Stamp,” which is necessary for the convenience of traveling immigrants. They directed for its immediate availability. The team visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD), established under the federal ombudsman’s direction, to assist overseas Pakistanis. The desk includes representatives from all 12 Federal Agencies who are present round-the-clock to address and resolve passenger complaints on the spot. Airport officials informed the team that, as per the ombudsman’s directive, separate counters for senior citizens, females, and diplomats have been designated during the check-in and visa control processes.

Most complaints from overseas Pakistani immigrants were related to mishandling and loss of baggage, delays in passport control, and unnecessary harassment by the narcotics control officials stationed at the airport. At the conclusion of the visit, a joint meeting was held with the heads of all relevant agencies to finalise recommendations aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis.

The inspection team would submit a report to the federal ombudsman on Friday.