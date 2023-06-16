US again rejects Imran’s allegations

KARACHI: The spokesperson for the Unites States Department of State, Matthew Miller, has said that the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan against the US have no basis and the US has earlier as well rejected such allegations.

Responding to a question about what the US thought about the PTI chairman, Miller said Khan was an individual citizen and the US had no concern with the internal politics of Pakistan. The citizens of Pakistan would make decisions for themselves as per their constitution, he added.

He, however, stressed the US commitment to an independent media in Pakistan. He said the media should be independent in all the democratic nations as it helped the voters make informed choices and strengthened democracy by holding the government departments accountable. Journalists should have freedom in Pakistan, the US States Department spokesperson said, adding that the US insisted that every country must respect the media and journalists.