Barbs fly in Senate as members blame each other for current quagmire

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of Parliament Thursday saw lawmakers throwing barbs at each other for the quagmire the country was currently in.

â€œChief justice of Pakistan and chief justice of Lahore High Court should have taken notice of those incidents and put the matter on fast track and by May end, investigations should have been completed,â€ JUIF Senator Kamran Murtaza said during his speech on the budget.

He pointed out that everybody condemned those events but none talked about taking the matter to its logical conclusion. Investigation should have been completed in May, he insisted. He said had the chief justice of Pakistan and chief justice of LHC taken notice and the results put before the nation, there might have been no talk of no-confidence in the judicial system.

Criticising the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PPP Senator Palwasha Behram Khan said he had poisoned the minds of people for the whole year with hatred and intolerance.

â€œWhat happened on May 9 was not spontaneous. Which Nimrodâ€™s children were those who torched the Jinnah House, desecrated the martyrsâ€™ symbols and burnt their photographs, ransacked mosques and torched the copies of Holy Quran,â€ she wondered.

She claimed it was a message to India that â€œlook we had done what you had not been able to do in 75 years.â€ She blamed both men and women for the May 9 incidents and wanted the harshest punishment to the mastermind, saying it was already established and understood who was behind all that. ‘‘It was he who stopped the CPEC and mortgaged Pakistan to IMF, but we are happy that other options are also being considered now for financial support. The NICOPs of overseas Pakistanis found involved in staging protests outside the Pak embassies and disgracing images of leaders must be cancelled,’’ she demanded.

PMLN Senator Prof Sajid Mir said that filled with hatred, how the mastermind used abusive language against the top military leadership.

‘‘The mastermind created an air of hatred, calling the political leadership thieves and dacoits and blamed the military for the so-called attack on him. The way the IMF is dealing with the government is a clear proof that the allegation of his removal through a conspiracy by the political leadership was untrue or the US and IMF would have behaved differently,’’ he pointed out.

PTI’s Zarqa Suhardwardi said the common man had been burdened further in the budget. We should instead look for other options to increase revenue, like focusing on 43 million potential tax-evaders, who owned big vehicles, used credit cards and led a lavish life.

She also wondered what the State Bank of Pakistan was doing in such a scenario. She regretted that the economy had been designed in such a way that the government would remain poor and the ruling elite richer would remain out of the tax net.

Speaking on a point of public importance, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said perhaps nowhere in the world did the IMF, the agent of global imperialism, review a countryâ€™s budget. He said the Fund was getting its own policies implemented in the countryâ€™s budget with hardly any possibility of a deal.

Such policies can render a large number of workers and labourers jobless, as there are reports that the textile and steel mills will shut down perhaps within a week, he said and warned against any such redundancy and unemployment.

Taking part in the budget discussion, Saifullah Abro of PTI insisted that proposals must be floated for mitigating the massesâ€™ woes. He called for finding home-grown solutions to the multiple crises and sought allocations for power generation, using gas and other sources.

He criticised the PPP leaders and lawmakers, including Senator Behramand Tangi, for using what he called an unparliamentary language in the House and regretted that even 1 percent of the time was not being devoted to budget discussion.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq of PML insisted that the culprits responsible for May 9 riots must be punished, as it would serve as a deterrent against such acts in future.

Earlier, Senator Behramand Tangi said Imran Khan was not a political leader but the head of a terrorist outfit. After the oppositionâ€™s protest, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expunged some objectionable remarks but Tangi kept on repeating the same, leading to a noisy protest in the house. The House will now resume Friday morning (today).