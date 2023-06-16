Ahead of Eidul Azha: Dar announces paying salaries to govt employees on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced payment of salaries to government employees for the current month on June 23, enabling them to meet the needs of their families ahead of Eidul Azha.

Making an announcement on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said he had consulted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on an official visit and directed the finance secretary to ensure issuance of salaries accordingly.

He said the decision had been taken after the heads of different divisions contacted the Ministry of Finance, requesting for early payment of the June salary to government employees as Eidul Azha was likely to fall during the last days of the current month.

Earlier, the minister said the formation of the two anomaly-redressal committees for budget 2023-24 had been revised and its detail submitted before the House for the record. Ishaq Dar said the teams of Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were efficiently noting the suggestions of lawmakers in both houses of parliament and standing committees efficiently, adding that feasible recommendations would be incorporated into the fiscal plan.