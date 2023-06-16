Smuggling causing never-ending vicious cycle: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said the domestic industry and employment generation were suffering while Pakistan’s dependency on foreign goods had ultimately increased due to smuggling, resulting in a never-ending vicious cycle.

Addressing a briefing session by the Ipsos for parliamentarians on tax evasion in five sectors of Pakistan, he said it was alarming to see huge tax evasion in five sectors, predominantly led by real estate and tobacco. Estimates reveal that the total annualized tax potential of the tobacco industry in FY-2023-24 will be more than Rs500 billion, but more than 50% of this is stolen by a very powerful illicit tobacco sector. The decline in large scale manufacturing has also been corroborated by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and will have detrimental long-term impact on legitimate industry sustainability, employment and exports. The real estate is an important sector but has its own disadvantages and “we need to control the mushroom growth of housing societies on agriculture land”.

The economy will start improving and “we will be seen as a business-friendly nation only once we work towards creating a level-playing field for a fair market competition. Tax harmonization is important for the business growth.” Qamar Zaman Kaira, Adviser to prime minster on Kashmir Affairs & GB, said Pakistan was losing one trillion rupees in tax evasion every year while Pakistan could avoid foreign funding support if tax leakages were controlled through stringent enforcement of laws and bringing the black economy into the tax net. The highest tax evasion is in only two sectors, namely real estate and tobacco, close to 750 billion rupees. Illegal trade is not only a threat to legitimate businesses in the country but also to the sovereignty of Pakistan and the employment and livelihood of people.

Tax evasion in the cigarette industry of AJK is a major concern for Pakistan. “We are collaborating with AJK authorities to fully implement a track and trace system for the AJK cigarette industry.”

He said: “We need to focus on increasing exports and decreasing imports. Unfortunately, wheat and fertilizers are also being smuggled out of Pakistan and this mafia is more influential than expectations,” he added. Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO Ipsos, briefed the parliamentarians that the latest study on tax evasion in real estate, tobacco, tyres and auto lubricants, pharmaceuticals and tea had reached Rs956 bn. The estimated tax evasion in real estate is Rs500 billion annually while the tax evasion in the tobacco sector is touching Rs240 billion. Loss due to tax evasion in tyres and auto lubricants are contributing 106 billion losses and pharma industry tax losses have reached Rs65 billion annually. A Rs45 billion annual tax loss has been recorded in the tea sector.