Ashrafi condemns Pak elements abroad for maligning Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that it is very sad that some Pakistani elements in America, United Kingdom and European countries are running a baseless campaign knowingly or unknowingly in the name of human rights.

“Some leaders of a political party of Pakistan are playing an irresponsible role in this regard,” he said while addressing a Press Conference here Wednesday.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said PUC has tasked a committee regarding the events of May 9 and in this regard, the respective committee will submit a report on all the issues by July 15 and all the facts will be brought before the nation and the world.

He said ambassadors of the US, European countries, and the United Kingdom will also be informed about the facts in the events of May 9, action should be taken not only against the political workers but also against the elements behind them.

In response to a question, Ashrafi said, “We have nothing to do with the political process and we want politicians to negotiate with each other and bring stability to the country.”

He said PUC will support those candidates in the elections who will be sincere with religion, country and the nation, and decision in this regard will be decided on this point when the time comes.

In a response to another question, he said at any level in the country; there is no report that blasphemy law is being used on political grounds,” he said.

Ashrafi said PUC in collaboration with Darul-Iftaa Pakistan issued a code of conduct for Hajj pilgrims. He said Hajj is a holy act of worship which is done purely to seek the pleasure of Allah.

Ashrafi said that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made the best arrangements for the pilgrims.