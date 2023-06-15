DRAP seeks cabinet’s nod to utilise Rs4b CRF

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet’s approval is required for spending around Rs4 billion of the Central Research Fund (CRF), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials said on Wednesday, adding that after ‘widening the scope’, funds could be utilised for the development and upgradation of authority’s labs.

Briefing the members of Senate Standing Committee on Health, DRAP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said as soon as federal cabinet gives approval to amendments in the rules for spending the CRF money, they would start utilising the funds for conducting research in the health and pharmaceutical sector as well as development and upgradation of their labs as per international standards.

Nearly 4 billion rupees have been accumulated in the Central Research Fund (CRF), for which all the pharmaceutical companies contribute one percent of their profits so that research could be initiated in the pharmaceutical sector as well as various health related issues.

Senate Standing Committee on Health Chairman Senator Humayun Mohmand asked Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and DRAP officials to seek federal cabinet’s approval as soon as possible regarding utilisation of CRF so that the fund could appropriately be utilised for the conducting research in the health and pharmaceutical sector.

The standing committee further directed the DRAP’s CEO Asim Rauf to convene the meeting of its policy board within a week and seek approval for the purchase of a heavy-generator for National Control Laboratory for Biologicals (NCLB).

In their briefing, NCLB officials said due to various government restrictions the NCLB had difficulties obtaining funds to improve its facilities and operations.

The committee also raised serious concerns on the absence of the generator due to power outage which is resulting in medicine and vaccines to turn into poison and not fit for use due to temperature fluctuations. The CEO DRAP apprised the committee that new wiring is required in the NCLB building for the installation of a 400-KVA generator.

The standing committee was informed by DRAP that the vaccines stored at the NCLB only come for the purposes and are not used on patients.

DRAP officials said NCLB’s testing facilities have been enhanced and they have animal testing for general safety test, bacterial endotoxin testing by LAL method, Gel Electrophoresis (Agarose) for identification, particular counter for visible and sub-visible particle count for clarity and adulteration, osmolality test, PH testing and ELISA for potency and identification test.

It was also apprised that NCLB has become associate member of WHO-NNB as Pakistan recipient of UN-procured vaccines. It was briefed that presently the lab is at level II and is expected to be listed authority level II by WHO. DRAP is also seeking accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025, they informed.

During their second visit of the Federal General Hospital in Chak Shahzad in front of National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, the standing committee expressed its annoyance of only 60 percent utilization of 200-bed hospitals and also expressed their astonishment over absence of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the health facility.

Chairman Senator Humayun Mohmand deplored that 200-bed hospital spread over an area of 22 Kanal is being wasted due to non-availability of required number of surgeons and specialists and directed the ministry not to send staff on deputation from the Federal General Hospital.

The committee, while making visits to different wards, observed there is no ventilation system leading to accumulation of germs. It was also observed that the air conditioners were also not present which is again a great lapse in a hospital specially for wounded patients

Members of the visiting committee also learnt that hospital lacks a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while there were no anesthetists at the hospital to assist during the surgeries.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fawzia Arshad, Rubina Khalid, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health, CEO DRAP and other officials of related department were also in attendance.