Dairy sector in KP being transformed thru specialised trainings

PESHAWAR: During the month of June 2023, USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) organised specialised trainings for Veterinary Officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and small-scale dairy farmers of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), equipping them with modern knowledge and skills to enhance productivity and foster dairy sector’s growth in the province.

The first training on “Improved Husbandry Practices” was organised for 25 small-scale dairy farmers of NMDs. The training covered essential topics related to dairy farming, including animal nutrition, health and breeding management, efficient milking techniques, milk value addition and marketing.

Nawsher Ali, a small-scale dairy farmer from village Kurez, District Orakzai, expressed his views about the training, stating, “I am thrilled to put into practice the valuable knowledge and skills I gained from the training. I learned how to properly feed and care for the animals, manage their health and breeding, properly milk them, and effectively market the milk.