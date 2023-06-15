Extortionists’ kill jeweller in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two motorcyclists shot dead a noted jeweller when he resisted to give Rs3 million extortion in Babar Pakka area in Paroa tehsil on Wednesday.
The police said that two unknown bike riders scuffled with the jeweller Khalilur Rahman, 46, and opened fire on him with a pistol when he resisted to give Rs3 million extortion.
As a result, he sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.Soon after the incident, the brothers and other relatives of the slain jeweller rushed to the spot and grabbed the alleged grabbers and handed them over to the police.
The police recovered the two pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime.The police claimed that the arrested extortionists had confessed during initial investigation that they had committed several cases of robberies, extortion, and snatching money at gunpoint in the limits of city and Cantt police stations.
