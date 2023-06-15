Clothes distributed among orphans in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Ansar Welfare Organization distributed clothes among orphans in Sultankhel village in Landikotal on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand and additional assistant commissioner Ramiz Khan handed over clothes to 150 orphan girls and boys.

Talking to the media, Ansar Welfare Organization chairman Farhat Ali Afridi said his organisation was serving people on humanitarian grounds. He said that in the first phase, they provided help to orphans in one village. He said that soon they would also help the poor and orphans in the rest of the villages in Landikotal.Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand appreciated the cause and said that helping a single orphan meant providing moral, social and financial support to an entire family.