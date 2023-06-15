Progress on projects reviewed

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuriya on Wednesday chaired a meeting to revive progress on the ongoing development of soil and water conservation projects in the province.

Director General Soil and Water Conservation Yasin Khan Wazir and other officers participated in the meeting, said a handout. The minister was briefed in detail about ongoing projects of soil and water conservation in the province

The meeting discussed conservation of water in the rainfed areas in the southern districts. The projects about the construction of groundwater recharge, cultivation through rainwater in the merged districts were also discussed. The meeting was briefed that rainwater could be collected through check dams in rainy areas, which would be used to irrigate arable lands by the farmers.